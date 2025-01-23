Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Syngene Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 131 cr, revenue at Rs 944 cr

Syngene Q3 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 131 cr, revenue at Rs 944 cr

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period

Shares of the company ended 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 847.25 apiece on the BSE. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Contract research and manufacturing services firm Syngene International on Thursday said its profit after tax rose 17 per cent on-year to Rs 131 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period.  Revenue from operations rose to Rs 944 crore during the October-December quarter against Rs 854 crore in the third quarter of the preceding fiscal, Syngene International said in a statement.

"The company's third-quarter performance saw a return to growth across all business divisions that sets us up well for the next quarter," Syngene International MD and CEO Jonathan Hunt said.

 

Growth in the quarter suggests that market dynamics, particularly in US biotech, are stabilising, albeit later than expected, he added.

Shares of the company ended 2.44 per cent higher at Rs 847.25 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Syngene Q3 results

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

