Tamil Nadu-based Ramco Cements ups grinding capacity by nearly one MTPA

The company has carried out debottlenecking of cement grinding capacity at its Kalavatala Plant in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in an increase of capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA

Cement

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Tamil Nadu-based Ramco Cements on Friday said it has increased its cement grinding capacity by nearly one million tonnes per annum (MTPA).
The company has carried out debottlenecking of cement grinding capacity at its Kalavatala Plant in Andhra Pradesh, resulting in an increase of capacity from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA.
In addition, at its Valapady Grinding Unit, in Salem District, Tamil Nadu, it has carried out debottlenecking of cement grinding capacity leading to increase of capacity from 1.6 MTPA to 2 MTPA.
"The company's total cement grinding capacity has increased by 0.9 MTPA, from 23.14 MTPA to 24.04 MTPA with an aggregate investment of Rs 58 crore," according to a regulatory filing by the company.
 
It has received consent to operate from the competent authorities for the increase in capacities.
Ramco Cements revenue for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 was at Rs 9,349.83 crore. The company operates five integrated cement units and six grinding units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ramco Cement cement industry

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

