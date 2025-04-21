Monday, April 21, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / TaMo, Tata Power Renewable Energy partner to develop wind-solar project

TaMo, Tata Power Renewable Energy partner to develop wind-solar project

Set to generate around 300 million units of clean electricity annually, the project is expected to offset over 2 lakh tons of CO2 emissions each year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Tata Motors on Monday said it has inked a power purchase agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.

Set to generate around 300 million units of clean electricity annually, the project is expected to offset over 2 lakh tons of CO2 emissions each year, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a statement.

The integrated wind-solar hybrid solution will provide a reliable supply of green, cost-effective energy exclusively to Tata Motors' six manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, supporting the production of both commercial and passenger vehicles, it added. 

"This project reinforces our commitment to integrate renewable energy into our operations," Tata Motors Vice President -- Operations, Commercial Vehicles Vishal Badshah said.

 

''With this PPA, the company's plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat will take a significant leap towards green manufacturing, complementing India's green transition,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President, Operations, Pramod Choudhary, said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors Tata Power renewable energy

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

