Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital raises $400 mn via maiden dollar-denominated bond issue

Tata Capital raises $400 mn via maiden dollar-denominated bond issue

The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 5.3890 per cent on what is its maiden dollar-bond issue

The Tata group’s unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group’s financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

The transaction drew global investors from Asia and EMEA and included asset managers. | Photo: Company website

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Tata Capital has raised $400 million through the sale of US dollar-denominated bonds maturing in three-and-a-half years, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.
 
The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 5.3890 per cent on what is its maiden dollar-bond issue. 
Due to healthy investor interest, the deal was launched with an initial price guidance of US Treasury yield plus a spread of 125 basis points, but strong demand lifted the final pricing to Treasury yield plus 192 bps. 
The transaction drew global investors from Asia and EMEA and included asset managers, insurers, banks and others, the company said. 
 
"The success of the transaction illustrates the confidence of investors in Tata Capital's strong credit profile, backed by its focus on a diversified and granular loan book," said Rajiv Sabharwal, CEO and managing director of Tata Capital. 
"The transaction will further strengthen our liability profile and diversify our funding sources." Last February, Reuters had reported that Tata Capital was exploring overseas fundraising for the first time in the financial year 2024-2025. 
BNP Paribas, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and MUFG were the joint global coordinators and bookrunners, while JP Morgan was joint bookrunner.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pixxel satellites

Google-backed Pixxel launches India's first private satellite constellation

Premiumiphone

Tata Electronics captures 26% share of India's iPhone production

Pablo

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata Comm partner to drive smarter connected cars

SEBI

Sebi issues warning to J&K Bank for delayed disclosure of MD appointment

Topics : Tata Capital Asia Standard Chartered HSBC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon