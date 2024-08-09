Business Standard
Tata Chemicals plans to raise Rs 1,700 cr through NCDs to investors

The company proposes to issue 1,70,000 NCDs of face value Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore, on a private placement basis to eligible investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 09 2024

Tata Chemicals plans to raise Rs 1,700 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures to investors on a private placement basis.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that an internal committee, constituted by the board of directors, has, at its meeting held on Friday, finalised the terms of the issue of NCDs (non-convertible debentures).
The company proposes to issue 1,70,000 NCDs of face value Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 1,700 crore, on a private placement basis to eligible investors.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the debt segment of the NSE.
The company proposes to make allotment on August 20, 2024, while the date of maturity is 3 years from the date of allotment.

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

