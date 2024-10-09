Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Tata Electronics names Bobby Mitra as CIO, president for AI transformation

Tata Electronics names Bobby Mitra as CIO, president for AI transformation

He will advance Tata Electronics' technology and manufacturing capabilities, says company

Bobby Mitra

Mitra holds a B.Tech in electronics and electrical communication engineering and a PhD in computer science, both from IIT Kharagpur, and an executive MBA from the University of Texas | Image: Linkedin

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Electronics on Wednesday announced appointing Bobby Mitra as chief information officer (CIO) and president of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. He will drive “enterprise-wide initiatives” in the technologies for electronic manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test, semiconductor foundry, and design services businesses.

Mitra and his team will advance Tata Electronics' commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence, particularly in establishing India's first semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and the first indigenous semiconductor assembly & test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, said the company in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"We are pleased to welcome Bobby to Tata Electronics. He will focus on advancing Tata Electronics' technology and manufacturing capabilities using AI and digital systems. His deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to our customers," said Randhir Thakur, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Electronics.
 

Mitra has led smart manufacturing, industrial systems and personal electronics systems globally for Texas Instruments. He was president and managing director (MD) of Texas Instruments India, and most recently guided manufacturing and supply chain advancements at Deloitte Consulting as Managing Director. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, and is the Global Chair of SEMI Smart Manufacturing, past Chair of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and former President of the VLSI Society of India.

"Tata Electronics is focused on deploying extensive use of automation, AI solutions, and digital platforms in its manufacturing facilities. I am looking forward to using my broad experience in the semiconductor industry to help shape the factories of the future at Tata Electronics," said Mitra.

Mitra has a B.Tech in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering and a Ph.D in Computer Science, both from IIT Kharagpur and an Executive MBA from the University of Texas, Austin.

More From This Section

Vivo logo, vivo company

Vivo PMLA case: Patiala House Court grants bail to CA Rajan Malik

Bobby Mitra

Tata Electronics appoints Bobby Mitra as CIO & prez of AI, digital wing

Uber

Uber's India based tech team helps cut down app localisation time, costs

Samsung India

Samsung India workers reject settlement offer, strike enters second month

Syska SmartLED bulb

NCLT directs initiation of insolvency proceedings against Syska LED Lights


Also Read

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata refutes hospitalisation rumours: 'I remain in good spirits'

Tata

Tata Group stocks trade weak; Tata Power, Tata Chem, Tata Com down up to 6%

beauty products

Tata Group enters mass beauty market with 'Zudio Beauty' store launch

The Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week

Tata Electronics partially restarts operations at Hosur facility after fire

The Tata Electronics factory in Hosur where a fire broke out last week

Tata Electronics plans to resume some operations at fire-hit Hosur plant

Topics : Tata group Electronics chief information officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon