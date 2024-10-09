Tata Electronics names Bobby Mitra as CIO, president for AI transformation

Tata Electronics on Wednesday announced appointing Bobby Mitra as chief information officer (CIO) and president of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. He will drive “enterprise-wide initiatives” in the technologies for electronic manufacturing services, semiconductor assembly and test, semiconductor foundry, and design services businesses.
Mitra and his team will advance Tata Electronics' commitment to AI-led manufacturing excellence, particularly in establishing India's first semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and the first indigenous semiconductor assembly & test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, said the company in a statement.
"We are pleased to welcome Bobby to Tata Electronics. He will focus on advancing Tata Electronics' technology and manufacturing capabilities using AI and digital systems. His deep knowledge of smart manufacturing and the digital ecosystem will be key to delivering value to our customers," said Randhir Thakur, managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Electronics.
Mitra has led smart manufacturing, industrial systems and personal electronics systems globally for Texas Instruments. He was president and managing director (MD) of Texas Instruments India, and most recently guided manufacturing and supply chain advancements at Deloitte Consulting as Managing Director. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, and is the Global Chair of SEMI Smart Manufacturing, past Chair of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and former President of the VLSI Society of India.
"Tata Electronics is focused on deploying extensive use of automation, AI solutions, and digital platforms in its manufacturing facilities. I am looking forward to using my broad experience in the semiconductor industry to help shape the factories of the future at Tata Electronics," said Mitra.
Mitra has a B.Tech in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering and a Ph.D in Computer Science, both from IIT Kharagpur and an Executive MBA from the University of Texas, Austin.