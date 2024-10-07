Business Standard
Ratan Tata refutes hospitalisation rumours: 'I remain in good spirits'

Ratan Tata said that he was undergoing medical check-ups, but there was no cause for concern, and urged people to refrain from spreading misinformation

Ratan Tata in a file photo.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata on Monday refuted claims about his health condition, stating that the rumours of his hospitalisation are inaccurate.

“I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation,” the 86-year-old former Tata Sons chairman said in an official statement on Instagram.

This statement followed a media report claiming that Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital in a “critical” condition early Monday morning.
 
 
 

Ratan Tata’s career

Highly regarded for his values by both the business community and the general public, Ratan Tata became chairman of the Tata Group in 1991. Under his leadership, the company grew into a global business empire worth over $100 billion. In December 2012, Tata retired from his position and was succeeded by Cyrus Mistry, who passed away in a car accident in 2022.

After retirement, Tata assumed the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals. He is also on the international advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase and continues to lead the group’s charitable trusts.

In 2008, the Centre awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor.

Understanding the Tata family

Ratan Tata’s relationship with the Tata Group dates back to 1962. The group was founded by Jamsetji Tata in the latter half of the 1800s. Jamsetji had two sons: Dorabji Tata and Ratanji Tata.

Ratanji Tata married Navajbai Sett, the younger daughter of Ardeshir Merwanji Sett, and the couple adopted 13-year-old Naval Tata after he lost his father at a young age. Naval Tata was married twice, first to Sooni Commissariat and then to Simone Dunoyer. With his first wife, Naval Tata had two sons: Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata. He also had another son, Noel Tata, who is Ratan Tata’s half-brother.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

