Tata Group has zero tolerance for misconduct, says N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, on Monday said that the Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. This follows a serious allegation of sexual harassment at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik office.

“Appropriate and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Any necessary process improvements or corrective measures will be promptly implemented and strictly enforced,” he said in a statement.

In a statement, he said that Aarthi Subramanian, chief operating officer at TCS, will lead this investigation.

“This incident is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Action has already been initiated against the accused employees, and the company is extending its full cooperation to the ongoing investigations,” he said.

Chandrasekaran also said that the complaints and allegations emerging from the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services have been gravely concerning and anguishing.

“The Tata Group maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct by its employees. A thorough investigation is underway to establish the facts and identify all individuals responsible for this situation,” he added.

Meanwhile, TCS has suspended all employees accused in the incident. According to reports, seven employees, including the HR manager at the Nashik office, have been arrested over allegations of sexual harassment.