Tata group preparing for the future, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

The $365-billion Tata group is undergoing multiple transitions by shifting towards new-age businesses like semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, and renewable energy, group chairman N Chandrasekaran said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Chandra said that as part of the transition, the group companies are offering more online products and embedding artificial intelligence into their internal processes. "We are trying to get the group prepared for the future," Chandrasekaran told FT. "However painful, these are transitions that need to be done," he said.

Chandra said Tata Steel’s decision to close blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks and cut 2,500 jobs in the UK was one of the painful decisions.

The report said Tata Steel will invest £750 million ($990 million) in the Port Talbot facility, which will be matched by £500 million ($660 million) of British taxpayer funds to construct an electric arc furnace in Port Talbot to replace decades-old coal-based furnaces. Chandra said that despite Tata Steel incurring a loss of £4 billion ($5.28 billion) to £5 billion ($6.60 billion) on the steelworks since its acquisition of Corus Group in 2007, the group remains committed to pursuing greener products.

On Air India, Chandrasekaran said supply chain challenges have hit aircraft deliveries even though the losses of the airline have narrowed in the financial year ending March 2024. The company will be more competitive domestically within a year, and internationally by 2026, once its orders of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s arrive, Chandrasekaran said.