TCS chairman on work from office: 'We are trying to build careers'

Rising cases of sexual harassment cannot be the reason for India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to end work-from-office, N Chandrasekaran, chairman TCS said at the firms 29th Annual General Meeting.



“I do not think that we can go back to remote working to solve this problem. The company takes this call, in terms of having in-person working based on a number of factors,” said Chandrasekaran in response to a shareholder’s question on whether ending work from home has led to a rise in sexual harassment.

In FY24, the number of sexual harassment complaints was 110, up from 49 in FY23. This represents 0.05 per cent of the total female employees of the company.

Chandrasekaran also remarked that the reason for the rising number of cases is also due to higher awareness. “We are operating in a global environment and with an employee base of over 600,000. The company constantly enforces and encourages a culture of openness; we always want people to express themselves, and in the process, if there is harassment, then people should raise it, and when they do so, the numbers are likely to go up,” he explained.





He said that the company wants to increase the composition of women employees to much higher than the current 36 per cent, and is laying a special focus on increasing their share in the senior management as well. The main thing, said Chandrasekaran, “is how do we invest in the education of people? How do we deal with zero tolerance, and how do we continue to reinforce culture, education, and create a healthy working atmosphere?”

On the reason for people to be in the office, he said: “We are not trying to create jobs for people. We are trying to create a career for people. This company is about building an institution. In order to continue this being a very strong institution, we need to ensure that we invest in people, and at the same time, people also build their careers with a company like us.”

TCS became the first company in the IT services sector to end remote working and has asked employees to return to the office five days a week. The firm has also stated that those who do not return to the office will see the impact on their variable pay.

The total headcount of the firm at the end of FY24 was 601,546. Chandrasekaran also added that talent management is a big focus for the company, and TCS maintains the highest retention rate in the industry for decades.

TCS capex for FY25 may go up

In FY24, TCS's investment in capex was Rs 2,650 crore, which is less than in past years, said N Chandrasekaran at the AGM. “We had stopped some of the capital projects due to COVID-19, and some of those are beginning, and investment will go up in the coming years,” he added.

In FY23, the capex of the firm was Rs 3,063 crore.

In terms of the break-up of this investment, Chandrasekaran said that almost Rs 1,100 crore was invested in upgrading the technology access for the company and employees. About Rs 1,550 crore was used for physical infrastructure. Additionally, TCS also invested Rs 2,750 crore in R&D.