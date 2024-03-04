Tata Motors plans to demerge business into two separate companies

Indian automaker Tata Motors plans to demerge into two separate listed companies to refine focus on the passenger and electric vehicle segments, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.



The commercial vehicles business and its related investments will be spun in one entity and the passenger vehicles (PV) businesses, including electric vehicles (EV), Jaguar Land Rover and related investments, in another entity.



Shareholders of Tata Motors will continue to have an identical shareholding in both the listed entities, the company said.

The demerger will help in better growth prospects for employees and enhanced value for shareholders, Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

