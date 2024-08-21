Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / JM Financial PE invests Rs 40 crore in Zoff to boost brand building efforts

JM Financial PE invests Rs 40 crore in Zoff to boost brand building efforts

JM Financial Private Equity, part of the JM Financial Group, manages several funds that focus on providing growth capital to high-potential Indian companies

Zoff Foods

This contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and construction of EV charging stations, it said | Photo: X@ZoffFoods

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JM Financial Private Equity through its arm JM Financial India Growth Fund III on Wednesday invested Rs 40 crore in Asquare Foods and Beverages, the parent company of the direct-to-consumer spice brand Zoff.
The fresh capital infusion from JM Financial Private Equity will be used to strengthen brand-building efforts, enhance the existing production capacities, and bolster the company's offline distribution network, the company said statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We strongly believe that Zoff can emerge as one of the leading spices brands in the future," Darius Pandole, Managing Director & CEO of Private Equity & Equity AIFs at JM Financial said.
Zoff was founded by brothers Akash and Ashish Agrawal.
JM Financial Private Equity, part of the JM Financial Group, manages several funds that focus on providing growth capital to high-potential Indian companies.
Servotech to install 12 EV charging stations in Kerala

Servotech Power Systems Ltd on Wednesday said it will install 12 EV charging stations in Kerala as part of an order.

More From This Section

NMDC

NMDC Steel's hot rolled coil production hits 1 MT-mark within a year

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group

Grasim achieves highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 20,837 cr: Kumar Mangalam Birla

ICICI

ICICI Securities pays Rs 69.82 lakh to Sebi, set to delist from markets

Decathlon

Decathlon to invest 100 mn euros in India in 5 years to expand retail, mfg

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro bags 'large' order for infra development in Maharashtra

It has secured a substantial contract for installing 12 EV charging stations from the Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT), Department of Power, government of Kerala, the company said.
Under this contract, Servotech will build 12 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 30 KW (kilowatt) fast DC (direct current) EV chargers at the various locations of the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department.
This contract involves Servotech supplying, commissioning, and construction of EV charging stations, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

sebi

Sebi fines JM Financial Asset Management, former CEO for flouting rules

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

JM Financial to increase stake in Credit Solutions, sell 71.79% ARC stake

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Broking stocks fall up to 11% after Sebi directs MIIs to levy uniform fees

JM Finnacial, JM Financial logo

Sebi confirms bans JM Financial from managing debt public issues till March

PremiumChirag Negandhi, managing director at JM Financial Limited

'Institutional investors not tracking whether NDA will cross 400+ seats'

Topics : JM Financial Private equity firms Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon