Tata Power-DDL gets three year extension from DSIR for in house R&D unit

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has received a three-year extension till 2026 from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) for its in-house R&D unit.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi. While DSIR is a part of Ministry of Science and Technology, the Government of India.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tata Power-DDL said it has received the renewal of recognition for its smart grid lab as the 'in-house research and development (R&D) unit' for the next three years by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

This recognition as an R&D unit has been renewed for a period of three years till March end 2026.

"The acknowledgement by the DSIR provides exemptions from customs duties to the discom, if applicable, for the import or purchase of equipment, instruments, spare parts, or consumables intended for R&D-related activities," the company statement.

Located at sector-15 in Rohini, Delhi, the smart grid lab was first recognized as 'in-house R&D unit' in 2021, after a rigorous evaluation process on several parameters including new processes and products, collaborations, R&D-related infrastructure, costs of equipment, patents applied and granted.

Tata Power-DDL is a power distribution company (discom) supplies electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.