WhiteHat Jr CEO Ananya Tripathi quits in another top-level exit at Byju's

The string of top-level exits at Byju's continues as Ananya Tripathi, the chief executive officer (CEO) of WhiteHat Jr – a wholly owned subsidiary of the edtech major – has put in her papers, sources close to the company said.

This comes a day after three senior executives resigned from Byju's, Business Standard had reported. Prathyusha Agarwal, the chief business officer of Byju's, quit alongside Himanshu Bajaj, business head of Byju's tuition centres, and Mukut Deepak, business head for Class 4 to 10.

Tripathi, who has been on maternity leave since May, has decided to quit. However, Byju's is yet to formally acknowledge her resignation and is actively attempting to convince her to reconsider, according to reports.

Queries sent to Byju's did not elicit an immediate response.

In 2020, WhiteHat Jr founder Karan Bajaj sold his 18-month-old coding start-up to Byju's founder and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran for $300 million in an all-cash deal — over the video conferencing platform Zoom itself. Bajaj continued to lead and scale this business in India and the US.

But WhiteHat Jr has since been facing a spate of controversies. These include misleading advertising, layoffs, not being able to fix its high customer acquisition costs, and the exit of its founder.

In August 2021, Bajaj decided to move on from the company, which had, at that time, grown to a team of over 17,000 employees and teachers in multiple countries around the world, from India, Australia and the UK to the US and Latin America. Later, Ananya Tripathi, who was then a managing director at KKR Capstone and a former chief strategy officer at Myntra, was appointed as WhiteHat Jr CEO.

Last year in May, over 800 WhiteHat Jr employees reportedly resigned from the edtech start-up in two months after being asked to work from the office. The employees who resigned didn't want to relocate to their respective office locations. These included employees in areas such as sales, coding and maths.

Byju's posted losses of Rs 4,588 crore in FY21, 19 times more than the preceding year, according to the latest available financial report. WhiteHat Jr reportedly contributed 26.73 per cent to the total loss.

Byju's chief executive officer (CEO) Byju Raveendran had referred to WhiteHat Jr as an "under-performer" compared to other acquired companies, with future growth likely to involve high cash burn.

The beleaguered subsidiary has also been tangled in a legal battle. In May 2021, WhiteHat Jr withdrew the Rs 20 crore defamation suit it had filed against software engineer Pradeep Poonia. The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 at the Delhi High Court.

WhiteHat Jr, through its founder Karan Bajaj, had moved the High Court, alleging that Poonia was making defamatory and baseless comments against the coding platform. The defamation suit was filed against Poonia's statements against Wolf Gupta, an imaginary character used by WhiteHat Jr in its marketing campaign. The advertisements showed Wolf Gupta landing a job with tech company Google after learning coding from WhiteHat Jr. The firm later removed Wolf Gupta from its advertisements.

This comes at a time when WhiteHat's parent, aside from the string of top-level exits, has been trying to address challenges such as due diligence issues, legal battles with lenders, challenges in raising fresh capital, and a markdown in its valuation by investors. The company has also handed over 2,000 workers pink slips throughout the year.

Amid mounting tension with its lenders, layoffs, and accounting irregularities coming to the fore, the firm's statutory auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, resigned in June, saying that the edtech major was delaying filing financial statements. Three key board members – GV Ravishankar, managing director of early-backer Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus, and Chan Zuckerberg's Vivian Wu – had also reportedly resigned at the same time.

In April, the company faced searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its three premises in Bengaluru.

To remedy its woes, the company had, last month, set up a Board Advisory Council (BAC) to “provide strategic advice to the CEO on matters related to the governance structure”. Former State Bank of India chief and current chairman of BharatPe Rajnish Kumar and former chief financial officer (CFO) of Infosys Mohandas Pai had joined Byju's BAC.