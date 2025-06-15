Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Steel aims 15 MT production via recycling in 10-15 yrs: CEO Narendran

Tata Steel aims 15 MT production via recycling in 10-15 yrs: CEO Narendran

In FY25, Tata Steel produced 30.92 million tonnes of steel out of its total capacity of 35 million tonnes spread over India, the UK, the Netherlands and Thailand

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Home-grown Tata Steel, which is adopting low carbon emitting steel making technologies in India and Europe, aims to have 10-15 million tonnes of production through recycling route in the next 10-15 years, the company's CEO and MD T V Narendran has said.

In FY25, Tata Steel produced 30.92 million tonnes of steel out of its total capacity of 35 million tonnes spread over India, the UK, the Netherlands and Thailand.

"...linearity to circularity is one shift we are making.... you will see in the next 10-15 years, 10-15 million tonnes of Tata Steel's production will be through the recycling route," Narendran said when asked about his vision on sustainability for Tata Steel.

 

The company aims to scale up its steel making capacity to 40 million tonnes by 2030 in India. In the UK, Tata Steel is in the process of transition towards scrap-based electric arc furnace (EAF) manufacturing from blast furnace steel making route at its 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plant located at Port Talbot in South Wales. 

Narendran further said Tata Steel has set up a recycling plant near Delhi a few years back. The 0.75-million tonne recycling based steelmaking unit being set up in Ludhiana will be ready by the end of this financial year.

"In the UK we've closed the blast furnaces and we're building an electric arc furnace. In Netherlands, we are in conversation with the Dutch government to do the similar thing. So, by 2035, we won't have any blast furnaces operating in Europe. So, from producing 10 million tonnes of steel using blast furnaces, we'll be producing 10 million tonnes of steel using alternate process routes such as greener," he said.

In the Netherlands, Tata Steel owns a steel manufacturing plant at IJmuiden, which produced an estimated 6.75 MTPA of liquid steel in FY25.

In India, Tata Steel has over 26 million tonnes of steel capacity and 1.7 million tonnes in Thailand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Steel BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

