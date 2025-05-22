Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel completes 5MT Kalinganagar expansion; capacity crosses 26MT

Tata Steel completes 5MT Kalinganagar expansion; capacity crosses 26MT

Tata Steel aims to target supply advanced high-strength steels for sectors like automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence with the expansion

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel aims to target supply advanced high-strength steels for sectors like automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence with the expansion. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel on Thursday announced the completion of the phase II expansion project at Kalinganagar in Odisha, taking its overall capacity to 26.1 million tonnes (MT) in the country.

With the completion of the 5 million tonne expansion project undertaken at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, the capacity of Kalinganagar plant stands at 8 MT from 3 MT earlier, the steelmaker said in a statement.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the expanded Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) plant on Thursday.

TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said: "This expansion reflects our deep belief in Odisha's potential and our long-term commitment to this State. Kalinganagar is more than a manufacturing site for us. It symbolises what is possible when communities, government, and industry work together."  Tata Steel aims to target supply advanced high-strength steels for sectors like automotive, infrastructure, power, shipbuilding, and defence with the expansion.

 

Odisha has emerged as the single largest investment destination for Tata Steel.

Earlier Tata Steel had said it has made a total cumulated investment of over Rs 100,000 crore in the last 10 years in the state. Besides Kalinganagar, the capacity of Tata Steel Meramandali (erstwhile Bhushan Steel) is 5.6 MT, Tata Steel Jamshedpur 11, Tata Steel Gamharia and NINL 1 MT each.

The company commenced the Rs 27,000-crore second phase of expansion of its Kalinganagar project in Odisha in November 2018. The new blast furnace at Kalinganagar, with a volume of 5,870 cubic meteres of inner volume is the largest in India. The expansion project includes raw material capacity expansion, upstream and mid -stream facilities, infrastructure and downstream facilities including a cold rolling mill complex.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TMRW, LiteStore partner to add 25,000 sq ft in retail over 18 months

TMRW, LiteStore partner to add 25,000 sq ft in retail over 18 months

TATA Altroz

Tata Motors bets on Altroz to 2x market share in premium hatchbacks

PremiumIndusInd Bank

IIHL ready to support IndusInd Bank through equity infusion: Hinduja

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics gets six-month extension of insulin supply in Malaysia

Q4, Q4 results

Airtel Payments Bank Q4 net profit jumps 138% to ₹26 crore, revenue up 35%

Topics : Tata Steel Odisha infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGT vs LSG LIVE ScoreBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon