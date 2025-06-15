Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 02:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MSC Bank sets up country's first cyber security operations centre

MSC Bank sets up country's first cyber security operations centre

The facility, Sahakar Suraksha, has been set up in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, at a cost of Rs 50 crore, a senior official said

Cyber security

MSC Bank also plans to offer cyber hygiene training to officials and staff of member banks to improve awareness. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move to bolster digital resilience in the cooperative banking sector, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSC Bank) has established the country's first cyber-security operation centre (C-SOC) to provide protection against increasing cyber threats.

The facility, Sahakar Suraksha, has been set up in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, at a cost of Rs 50 crore, a senior official said.

In an interview with PTI, MSC Bank Chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said the bank's decision to launch the C-SOC stemmed from a pressing need to protect cooperative banks and their customers from cyber fraud.

"There have been more than 10 lakh cyber attacks on cooperative banks in recent years, causing financial losses running into crores. One particular fraud alone caused a loss of around Rs 50 crore," he said.

 

Anaskar said most cooperative and rural banks are ill-equipped to build robust cyber defence infrastructure.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha working with 5 more foreign universities to set up campuses in MMR: CM

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha working with 5 more foreign universities to set up campuses in MMR: CM

Kunal Kamra

Breach of privilege proceedings to begin against Kunal Kamra soon

Food, Indian food

FDA chief warns businesses of tough action over food safety violations

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Southwest monsoon to cover most of India by June 17, IMD forecasts

"They neither have the technical manpower nor the funds. That is why we have developed a shared cybersecurity mechanism for the sector," he said.

He emphasised that the C-SOC's services will be provided free of cost to member banks.

"This is a cooperative initiative in its true spirit. We will not charge anything for providing 24/7 surveillance and protection," Anaskar said.

The C-SOC, which was inaugurated on Friday, is designed to serve 31 district central cooperative banks in Maharashtra. The system, powered by an AI-driven platform, is capable of detecting known and emerging cyber threats in real time and issuing immediate alerts to participating banks.

Anaskar said the centre recently helped avert a major cyber breach at a cooperative bank in Sindhudurg.

"We issued an early warning to the bank, and the funds were secured in time," he said.

The facility is currently manned by 35 trained cyber-security professionals working in shifts to ensure round-the-clock operation.

MSC Bank also plans to offer cyber hygiene training to officials and staff of member banks to improve awareness and preparedness against online threats.

Anaskar said the initiative is a forward-looking step for the entire cooperative sector and is expected to serve as a model for other states.

"With increasing reliance on digital platforms and the rise of AI, such infrastructure is not optional anymore. It is a necessity," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

JV Voltbek's FY25 revenue rises 39.5% to ₹2,235.53 cr, volume grows 57%

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

Grainspan invests ₹520 cr in ethanol units, benefits from govt's subsidy

Tyres, Bridgestone, JK Tyres, MRF Tyres

Continental looks to scale up PV biz to align with evolving customer needs

ONGC, ONGC logo

ONGC chief urges timely arbitration as Meghwal backs institutional model

Supertech Eco Village 2

CBI books Supertech, officials for Rs 126 cr bank fraud, raids premises

Topics : Maharashtra cyber security cyber security threats

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs AUS Live ScoreIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Father's Day WishesAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon