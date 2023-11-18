Tata Steel Foundation, KGA ink MoU to promote tribal art, music, culture

To promote tribal art, music and culture a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and Mumbai-based Kala Ghoda Association (KGA) here on Saturday.

The MoU was signed on the fourth day of the five-day pan India tribal conclave 'Samvaad'. It will allow tribals to participate in the Kala Ghoda Art Festival, which has been taking place in South Mumbai, Kala Ghoda Fort for the last 20 years.

Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) Sourav Roy said "We have joined hands with KGA to take tribal art, music, and culture to South Mumbai. We are thankful to the KGA for giving us a space to put up installation, a stage for Rhythms of the Earth (ROTE) and an opportunity for tribal artisans to market their creativity."



Expressing happiness over the MoU, the Festival Director and Chairperson of KGA, Brinda Miller said "We are very grateful to be a part of Samvaad. We appreciate music, dance, and other cultural expressions beyond art. We are always looking for opportunities to do more and extend our network of artists and artisans. We are happy to merge our association with Samvaad.