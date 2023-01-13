JUST IN
Tata Steel UK to complete BSPS insurance buy-in in the first half of 2023
Google says CCI's orders strike blow at digital adoption in India
Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO likely before Budget 2023
Uttar Pradesh discoms target Rs 92,000 crore of revenues in FY24
Demand for gig workers increased by 10 times in 2022, says report
Mahindra Lifespace acquires 4.25 acres of land parcel in Bangalore
Dynasty Acquisition pares 2.14% stake in Shriram Finance for Rs 1,040 cr
CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google
Wells Fargo tops Q4 profit expectations, records revenue of $19.66 billion
Roadblocks on exit route: GM, Ford struggle with lingering staff problems
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Google says CCI's orders strike blow at digital adoption in India
icon-arrow-left
Dr Reddy's acquires trademark rights for Pfizer breast cancer drug
Business Standard

Tata Steel UK to complete BSPS insurance buy-in in the first half of 2023

Tata Steel expects to complete full insurance buy-in of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) in the first half of calendar 2023

Topics
Tata Steel UK

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Green shoots as Tata Steel's UK pension drama ends

Tata Steel expects to complete full insurance buy-in of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS) in the first half of calendar 2023. The move will cover Tata Steel UK against any funding shortfalls arising from changes in underlying conditions or market variables in the future.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Steel UK

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.