close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata Steel saw record operational performance in FY23: CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel India reported a record operational performance in the last financial year despite a challenging environment, according to the company's CEO & MD T V Narendran.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
tata steelwork, tata, tata group

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel India reported a record operational performance in the last financial year despite a challenging environment, according to the company's CEO & MD T V Narendran.

The company produced 19.87 Million Tonnes (MT) of steel in the last fiscal as against 19.06 MT in 2021-22.

During the same period, sales were higher at 18.87 MT compared to 18.27 MT in the year-ago period.

"Tata Steel India reported a record-breaking operational performance in FY23 despite a challenging environment," Narendran said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our strong marketing network and agile business model enabled us to grow across segments," he added.

During January-March period, Tata Steel India's production increased to 5.15 MT from 4.90 MT in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Merger of 7 subsidiaries with Tata Steel to complete by FY24: CEO Narendran

Chance for India to make steel for domestic, global needs: T V Narendran

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

Tata Steel will continue to invest in Odisha, says CEO T V Narendran

Tata Steel posts surprise Rs 2,224 crore net loss in December quarter

Apollo Hospitals plans offering Ayurvedic treatment at facilities

Adani Group aims to boost earnings by 50%, cut debt in next 2 fiscals

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Anil Agarwal's $19-bn chipmaking plant dream at risk as hurdles mount

Agri-commerce startup WayCool looking to become Rs 6,000-cr entity by FY25

Topics : Tata Steel | Tata Trust | Tata Global

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delivery firm Dunzo secures $75 mn funding, lays off 30% of staff: Report

Dunzo
2 min read

Seshagiri Rao retires, steps down from JSW Steel board after 24 years

Seshagiri Rao, Joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel
2 min read

Beauty e-retailer Nykaa sees healthy revenue growth trend for FY23

Nykaa, beauty care products
2 min read

Tata Steel output grows 3% to 7.77 MT in Q4; sales fall 3.43% to 7.59 MT.

tata steelwork, tata, tata group
2 min read

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Reliance Retail launches Tira to take on Nykaa, Tata Cliq in beauty space

beauty, make up, cosmetics, fashion, lifestyle
3 min read

Reliance Retail ropes in former Amul chief RS Sodhi to drive grocery biz

RS Sodhi
2 min read

GQG Partners sees $2 billion Adani bet delivering returns over 100%

Rajiv Jain. Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

Global investors slash valuation of Indian unicorns amid funding winter

startups, funding, business
5 min read

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Adar Poonawalla
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon