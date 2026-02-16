Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Retail to pilot search-discovery platform in multi-channel push

Reliance Retail to pilot search-discovery platform in multi-channel push

Reliance's online grocery delivery ‌service JioMart expanded to compete in the 10-minute delivery segment in 2025

Reliance Industries, RIL

Reliance Industries (File photo used for representational purposes)

Reuters MUMBAI, Feb 16
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Reliance Industries retail unit is piloting a search-and-discovery platform in a bid ​to more closely integrate its store and online shopping ​experiences, a top executive said on Monday.

Reliance Retail is the ‌country's largest retailer, operating 19,340 stores nationwide and selling everything from electronics and apparel to groceries to more than 349 million customers.

The company is piloting the platform at its apparel stores such as Trends and Yousta, and plans to roll it out at its retail chain Smart Bazaar later this year, said Damodar Mall, chief executive officer of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail.

Customers can scan a QR code at stores to use the platform, which then helps them discover ‌and search for products tailored to their preferences, Mall said on the sidelines of the Retail Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

 

He did not disclose an investment amount or other operational details for the new platform.

Also Read

NPCI, UPI

NPCI offers wallet service to foreign visitors at AI Impact Summit

Denta Water and Infra Solutions

Denta Water and Infra Solutions order book crosses ₹841 crore in December

THE WAR WITHIN A WAR: The Black Struggle in Vietnam and at Home

The War Within a War: How Vietnam shaped the civil rights movement

magicpin

magicpin eyes 20M active users in 2026, food delivery to drive growth: CEO

Odd-even Phase-II starts

Delhi Traffic Police rolls out app for faster processing of challans

India's retail sector faces intensifying competition from online shopping platforms such as Amazon's India unit and Walmart-backed Flipkart, while quick commerce firms such as Swiggy's Instamart, ​Eternal's Blinkit and Zepto have been eating up market share rapidly.

Reliance's online grocery delivery ‌service JioMart expanded to compete in the 10-minute delivery segment in 2025.

Festive discounting, investment in hyperlocal delivery and a one-off impact from ​India's ‌new labour code trimmed core margins at the retail business to 8 per cent in ‌the third quarter from 8.6 per cent a year earlier.

The pace of change in India's retail sector remains intense, Mall said, though it is unfolding ‌against ​the backdrop of ​a still-expanding consumption market, which allows room for shifts in market share without constraining overall growth, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Power plant, thermal power

L&T sells 1,400 Mw Nabha power plant to Torrent for ₹3,660 crore

Merger, M&A

FountainVest calls off EuroGroup Laminations deal after govt approval fails

Housing

Shriram Properties buys land in Bengaluru to develop ₹600 cr project

WeWork

WeWork India opens new centre in Gurugram with over 1,200 seating capacity

gavel

NCLT sets up panel to assess progress of projects under Jaypee Infratech

Topics : Reliance Retail Company News Industry News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Inox wind Share India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance