Denta Water and Infra Solutions order book crosses ₹841 crore in December

Denta Water and Infra Solutions on Monday said that it has secured orders worth ₹377.31 crore during the April-December period this fiscal year, taking its total order book to ₹841.48 crore.

The company has also secured two projects in the capacity of a subcontractor and holds an L1 (lowest bidder) position in two projects, subject to final approvals, Denta Water and Infra Solutions said.

According to a company statement, Denta Water and Infra Solutions has a healthy order book of around ₹841.48 crore as on December 31, 2025, providing revenue visibility in the coming quarters across irrigation, urban water supply and wastewater management projects.

For the nine months of FY26, the company secured fresh orders worth ₹377.31 crore, including ₹161.12 crore in the October-December quarter.

Chairman C Mruthyunjaya Swamy said, "We continue to see healthy traction across irrigation, drinking water and wastewater management projects, supported by a robust order book and expanding geographic presence. Our focus remains on timely project delivery, disciplined capital allocation and sustained execution as we strengthen our position in India's water infrastructure sector." For the quarter ended December 2025, total revenue stood at ₹55.64 crore compared to ₹52.30 crore in the year-ago period, while the net profit or profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹14.31 crore compared to ₹14.96 crore in Q3 FY25.

"Q3 and the nine-month performance reflect the strength of our execution capabilities and business resilience. Over the past nine months, we have continued to execute well across our key projects, which is reflected in our overall performance," Swamy added.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd is engaged in civil engineering projects focused on water revitalisation, groundwater recharge and sustainable water infrastructure solutions.