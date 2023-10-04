L&T Construction wins EPC orders West Bengal Power Development Corporation

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Wednesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) order from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited. The order is for setting up wet Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems at its thermal power plant located in Sagardighi, West Bengal.

The project features include three FGD absorbers catering to four thermal power units (2x300 MW, 2x500 MW). The balance of plant systems to be installed will serve five units of the plant, the company stated in a press release.

For L&T, this marks the first FGD project secured from a state-owned power utility.





Also Read: L&T Construction to build 4.5 km bridge between Dahisar-Bhayander, Mumbai The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has mandated the installation of FGD systems in both existing and upcoming thermal power plants to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

With this order, L&T is set to install FGD projects for thermal power plants with a total capacity of over 19 GW, actively contributing to the government's initiative to cut sulphur dioxide emissions.

Earlier on Tuesday, L&T Construction Transportation Infrastructure business vertical secured a contract to build a bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander in Mumbai. The contract, awarded by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), could significantly reduce travel time between these two regions. Currently, it takes nearly 45 minutes to travel between them.

The 4.5 km link will have two separate carriageways and multi-level interchanges at Dahisar and Bhayander for seamless entry and exit.

The project will also feature two large navigational spans along the creek. According to the L&T project classification index, the project is categorised as "Large", placing the value of the construction between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, L&T is already working on two Mumbai Coastal Road projects for the MCGM.