close
Sensex (-0.62%)
65106.39 -405.71
Nifty (-0.55%)
19420.80 -107.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.20%)
5911.45 -11.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.87%)
40255.45 -353.40
Nifty Bank (-1.01%)
43949.20 -449.85
Heatmap

L&T Construction wins EPC orders West Bengal Power Development Corporation

The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Larsen & Toubro will set up wet Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems for its thermal power plant at Sagardighi, West Bengal

Larsen & Toubro

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced on Wednesday that its Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) order from West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited. The order is for setting up wet Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) systems at its thermal power plant located in Sagardighi, West Bengal.

The project features include three FGD absorbers catering to four thermal power units (2x300 MW, 2x500 MW). The balance of plant systems to be installed will serve five units of the plant, the company stated in a press release.

For L&T, this marks the first FGD project secured from a state-owned power utility.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has mandated the installation of FGD systems in both existing and upcoming thermal power plants to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions.

Also Read: L&T Construction to build 4.5 km bridge between Dahisar-Bhayander, Mumbai

With this order, L&T is set to install FGD projects for thermal power plants with a total capacity of over 19 GW, actively contributing to the government's initiative to cut sulphur dioxide emissions.

Earlier on Tuesday, L&T Construction Transportation Infrastructure business vertical secured a contract to build a bridge connecting Dahisar and Bhayander in Mumbai. The contract, awarded by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), could significantly reduce travel time between these two regions. Currently, it takes nearly 45 minutes to travel between them.

Also Read

L&T Construction secures major contracts for EPC developments in India

Larsen & Toubro revises buyback price upward to Rs 3,200 per share

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

L&T signs 'significant' contract for hydrocarbon biz from foreign client

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

M&M eyeing global expansion, diversifying ops to boost revenue growth

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Netflix plans to raise ad free service prices after actors' strike ends

Airbnb added Rs 7,200 crore to India GDP last year: Oxford Economics


The 4.5 km link will have two separate carriageways and multi-level interchanges at Dahisar and Bhayander for seamless entry and exit.

The project will also feature two large navigational spans along the creek. According to the L&T project classification index, the project is categorised as "Large", placing the value of the construction between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

Meanwhile, L&T is already working on two Mumbai Coastal Road projects for the MCGM.
Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Toubro L&T BS Web Reports business news today Top Business Headlines

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon