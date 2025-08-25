Monday, August 25, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Paytm winds up RMG business, to invest in Paytm Money and Paytm Services

Paytm winds up RMG business, to invest in Paytm Money and Paytm Services

Following the RMG ban, Paytm's First Games unit ceases operations; parent OCL approves investments in Paytm Money and Paytm Services and simplifies group structure

It also plans to transfer shares of First Games Technology from Paytm Cloud Technologies to Paytm Services for up to Rs 140 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

One97 Communications, which operates Paytm, said its unit First Games has shut its real money gaming (RMG) business to comply with the ban on RMG in the country.
 
It added that First Games will continue to offer online social games.
 
The carrying value of investment in First Games was nil, the company said, adding that the unit’s share of profit or loss was less than one per cent of One97 Communications’ (OCL) consolidated profit or loss for the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26).
 
“OCL does not have any exposure due to this, other than a shareholder loan of approximately Rs 200 crore, including applicable interest, as on June 30, 2025,” the company said in a statement.
 
 
It explained that First Games is considered a joint venture from the Paytm group’s consolidation perspective and does not form part of OCL’s consolidated revenues. 

First Games Technology had in April received a notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), claiming a proposed liability of Rs 5,712 crore along with interest and penalties.
 
Separately, the company approved an investment of up to Rs 300 crore and Rs 155 crore in its wholly owned subsidiaries, Paytm Money Limited and Paytm Services Private Limited, respectively, subject to necessary approvals.
 
As part of simplifying its group structure, Paytm will make Foster Payment Networks a fully owned subsidiary. It approved the transfer of up to 100 per cent of Foster’s shares from Paytm Financial Services and other shareholders to the company for up to Rs 61 crore.
 
It also plans to transfer shares of First Games Technology from Paytm Cloud Technologies to Paytm Services for up to Rs 140 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

