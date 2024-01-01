TCS has to keep evolving as GenAI technology rises: CEO tells employees

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) has to "keep evolving" and be relevant to clients as generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) technologies emerge, K Krithivasan, chief executive officer and managing director of the IT company, has said in a New Year’s message to employees.

“It is always heartening to see the reinforcement of how strong our relationships are with our clients and the level of trust they place with us. With trust comes a responsibility. A responsibility to stay relevant to our clients and relentlessly work to make them successful in future,” he said in an email to more than 600,000 employees.

“We can only do this if we keep pace with the times, keep evolving and learning ourselves,” he said, adding 2023 was special as the company welcomed employees to office on all working days that year.

The email, seen by 'Business Standard', said the rapid advancement of GenAI is a business opportunity. “2023 will go down in history as the year that Generative AI went mainstream. Yet we are still in the early stages of this technology revolution,” he said, referring to a technology that can create certain types of images, text, videos, and other media in response to prompts. .

TCS has a pool of 100,000 GenAI-ready consultants and prompt engineers who are engaged in hundreds of AI projects.

The company’s focus on AI is evident in the restructuring it is undergoing. “As we evolve our new Business Group Structure, strengthening our delivery capabilities, skills and careers will be key priority for us in 2024. Many ongoing efforts in the company to recognize and reward best programmers, architects and contextual masters are just a symbol of how important this stream is to us.”

Krithivasan highlighted Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran’s New Year message which has set three priorities in 2024: Execution, customer satisfaction and technology. “These are themes that resonate strongly at TCS and have been pillars of our historical success,” he wrote.

Krithivasan said the customers he met at summits in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific appreciated the work TCS does.