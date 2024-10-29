Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JSW Group, Korea's POSCO announce deal to set up steel plant in India

JSW Group, Korea's POSCO announce deal to set up steel plant in India

Joint venture will collaborate in renewable energy, battery materials for electric vehicles

jsw steel

The location of the steel plant with JSW Group is yet to be decided; however, it would be a greenfield project.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group on Tuesday announced a joint venture (JV) with South Korea’s POSCO that will collaborate in steel, battery materials and renewable energy in India.
 
The two groups will set up an integrated steel plant in India with an initial capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), according to a statement. They will explore collaborating in battery materials for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy for the proposed steel plant.
 
JSW's leading manufacturing presence and strong project execution capabilities, combined with POSCO's technological excellence, would create a strong platform for developing cutting edge solutions for the Indian steel and energy sectors, said JSW.
 
 
The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Indian company’s headquarters in Mumbai, in the presence of JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and POSCO chief Chang In-hwa.
 
The location of the greenfield steel plant is yet to be decided. JSW Steel has a capacity of 34.2 mtpa in India and aims to expand it to 50 mtpa by 2031.
 
The MoU with POSCO marks a significant step forward in “our journey to contribute to the Indian steel industry”, said Jindal. “As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India presents tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth, and our partnership with POSCO strengthens JSW’s commitment to drive that transformation.”
 
“This JV also entails collaboration for renewable energy for a state-of-the-art integrated steel plant and for setting up an EV ecosystem in India. Together, we aim to set a benchmark in technology and sustainability that can shape the future of manufacturing in India and beyond.”

More From This Section

JSW Group

JSW Group, Korea's Posco partner to develop integrated steel plant in India

Wheels India

Wheels India pegs to double hydraulics business in next 2-3 years: MD

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra 'accepts' Bhavish Aggarwal's job offer amid Ola service row

merger, demerger, hands

InsuranceDekho merger to create new leader in segment, says RenewBuy

Tata power

Tata Power acquires 40% stake in Khorlochhu Hydro Power for Rs 830 cr

 
In-hwa said: “We are delighted to strengthen our ties with JSW Group. This collaboration will contribute significantly to the economic development of Korea and India and drive our joint efforts towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable future.”
 
The steel plant’s announcement comes more than two years after POSCO signed a non-binding MoU with the Adani Group to set up an integrated steel mill for $5 billion in Mundra, Gujarat.
 
Incidentally, JSW Steel plans to set up a 13.2 mtpa steel plant in Odisha on land that was allocated to POSCO before the Korean company suspended the project in 2015.

Also Read

JSW Group

Meet Avira & Vir: JSW MG Motor's new AI chatbots revolutionising car buying

Saurav Ganguly, Ganguly

Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly named as Director of Cricket at JSW Sports

JSW Group

JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

JSW Ventures

JSW Ventures picks up stake worth $1.8 mn in drone tech firm Aereo

JSW

JSW MG Motor India unveils India's first high-voltage second-life battery

Topics : JSW Group JSW steel JSW Battery makers India's renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon