Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tech Mahindra, Horizon3.ai come together to provide AI-based cybersecurity

The enhanced compliance and cost-effective capabilities will ensure organisations meet regulatory standards and access scalable, advanced penetration testing

Tech Mahindra

Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 1,481.55 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT company Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with Horizon3.ai, a San-Francisco based provider of autonomous security solutions, to offer AI-based cybersecurity solutions to global customers.
The partnership will integrate Tech Mahindra's cybersecurity services with Horizon3.ai's NodeZero platform, offering threat detection, AI-powered pen-testing, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) insights.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra and Horizon3.ai's cybersecurity domain expertise and global reach to drive innovation, excellence, and proactive defence. It will provide customers with the tools and expertise needed to safeguard their digital assets," a company statement said.
Customers will get real-time vulnerability assessments, enabling prompt identification and remediation of vulnerabilities, it added.
The enhanced compliance and cost-effective capabilities will ensure organisations meet regulatory standards and access scalable, advanced penetration testing, the statement said.
"Our partnership with Horizon3.ai underscores our commitment to providing the best security solutions, enabling our customers to secure their business operations. Together, we aim to provide comprehensive security management services that empower customers to scale at speed leveraging next-gen penetration testing capabilities," said Kunal Purohit, President, Next Gen Services, Tech Mahindra.
Shares of Tech Mahindra were trading 1.74 per cent higher at Rs 1,481.55 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India's top 5 IT firms continue headcount decline for 7th straight quarter

Stocks to Watch, July 26: Tech M, Cipla, UBL, Power Grid, Sobha, Sanstar

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Net profit up 23% on cost action; still a miss

Stocks to watch, July 19: Infosys, RIL, Vi, LTTS, Tata Consumer, DRL, CEAT

Tech Mahindra adopts Microsoft Co-pilot GenAI tool to 'modernise workplace'

Topics : Tech Mahindra artifical intelligence cybersecurity cybersecurity apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon