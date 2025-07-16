Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ITC Hotels Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹133 cr, revenue up 15%

ITC Hotels Q1 FY26 result: Net profit jumps 54% to ₹133 cr, revenue up 15%

Meanwhile, the company's profit declined sequentially by 48.2 per cent compared to ₹256.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ITC hotels

The company’s revenue increased 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹815.54 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹705.84 crore in Q1 FY25. Photo: Twitter

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

ITC Hotels on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹133.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 53.8 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹86.53 crore. However, profit declined sequentially 48.2 per cent compared to ₹256.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), according to a BSE filing.
 
The company’s revenue increased 15.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹815.54 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹705.84 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue fell 23.1 per cent from ₹1,060.62 crore posted in the previous quarter.
 
ITC Hotels' total expenses for the quarter stood at ₹674.97 crore, up 13.2 per cent from ₹596.41 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, expenses were lower than the ₹749.81 crore reported in the March quarter.
 
 
Shares of ITC Hotels were trading 6 per cent higher at ₹241.95 apiece on the BSE at 2.40 pm on Wednesday.
 

ITC Hotels Q1 result highlights

 
  • Revenue from operations: ₹815.54 crore
  • Net profit for the period: ₹133.1 crore
  • Earnings per share (EPS): ₹0.64 (basic and diluted)

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

