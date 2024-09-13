Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Temasek's arm cuts off 1.4% stake in Godrej Agrovet for over Rs 212 cr

Temasek's arm cuts off 1.4% stake in Godrej Agrovet for over Rs 212 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments offloaded 2.71 mn shares, or 1.41 per cent stake, in Godrej Agrovet

Temasek

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

V-Sciences Investments, an arm of Temasek Holdings, on Friday divested a 1.4 per cent stake in Godrej Agrovet for more than Rs 212 crore through an open market transaction.
Temasek Holdings is a state-owned multinational investment firm in Singapore. As of March 31, 2024, the investment company held an SGD 389 billion of portfolio value.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), V-Sciences Investments offloaded 2.71 mn shares, or 1.41 per cent stake, in Godrej Agrovet.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 785.13 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 212.77 crore.
 
After the stake sale, V-Sciences Investments' holding in Godrej Agrovet has declined to 6.36 per cent from 7.77 per cent.
Details of buyers of Godrej Agrovet's shares could not be identified.

More From This Section

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Japan's Sumitomo Corporation enters renewable energy market in India

TCS

Tax notices to employees are a 'discrepancy', ITRs to be reprocessed: TCS

Spicejet

Shareholders approve Rs 3,000 crore fund raising plan, says SpiceJet

Yamaha

India Yamaha Motor unveils R15M with Carbon Fibre pattern at Rs 2.08 lakh

Ford

Ford plans to re-enter India, to restart Tamil Nadu plant for exports

In May 2022, Temasek trimmed its stake by selling 40 lakh shares of agri firm Godrej Agrovet for Rs 197 crore. Prior to that, the Singaporean global investment company in February 2020 sold shares of the company for Rs 204 crore.
Shares of Godrej Agrovet rose 1.57 per cent to close at Rs 794 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway's Ajit Jain sells over half of his class A shares

Boeing

Boeing's shares rise after tentative labour deal that could avert strike

Niifl

NIIF IFL to tap family offices to issue Rs 1,500 cr preference shares

investors , market

RIL's 1:1 bonus shares explained: Meaning, tax rules, and implications

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc dividend sweetens deal for offer for sale investors

Topics : shares Temasek Temasek Holdings Godrej Agrovet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon