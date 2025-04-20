Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of FY 202425 stood at ₹195,922 crore, it stated

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL

The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value. Image: X/@BHEL_India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Sunday posted a 19 per cent on-year growth in revenue at ₹27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. 
The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to ₹92,534 crore, a company statement said.
  With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of FY 2024–25 stood at ₹1,95,922 crore, it stated. 
According to the statement, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) registered a revenue of ₹27,350 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2024–25, marking a robust growth of around 19 per cent over the previous year. 
 

The company stated that in the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth ₹81,349 crore. 
The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth ₹11,185 crore, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, it stated. 
On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency. 
With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY 2025–26 with strong momentum, it stated. 
The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value.

