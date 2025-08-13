Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tesco to set up distribution hub, create 15,000 jobs: K'taka Industries Min

Tesco to set up distribution hub, create 15,000 jobs: K'taka Industries Min

The government will respond proactively to those keen on investing, Patil assured

Tesco

Patil made the announcement while addressing a reception hosted on Tuesday by the British Deputy High Commission to mark the signing of the IndiaUnited Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA). | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK-based retail giant Tesco plans to set up a new distribution centre in Karnataka, creating 15,000 additional jobs, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Wednesday.

UK engineering major Rolls-Royce is also exploring fresh investments in the state, he said, adding that the government would expedite all necessary processes to facilitate the company's plans, his office said in a release.

Patil made the announcement while addressing a reception hosted on Tuesday by the British Deputy High Commission to mark the signing of the IndiaUnited Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The pact is projected to boost bilateral trade by about Euro 25 billion annually and help double trade volumes to nearly Euro 90 billion by 2030.

 

The FTA would pave the way for duty-free access for 99 per cent of India's exports to the UK and 90 per cent of UK exports to India. This would mean more affordable products, greater market access for businesses, and a surge in commerce benefiting consumers and industries in both countries, he said.

Patil noted that leading British firms such as Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, Tesco, ARM, HSBC, and Aviva already have a strong presence in Bengaluru and across Karnataka, collectively employing nearly 30,000 people in the state.

He said the FTA would enable UK companies to scale up investments in Karnataka and urged them to leverage the state's technology capabilities, infrastructure, and industry-friendly policies.

The government will respond proactively to those keen on investing, he assured.

According to the minister's office, the event was attended by Harjinder Singh, UK Trade Commissioner; Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner; and other dignitaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tesco Karnataka India UK FTA

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

