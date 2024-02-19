Tesla Power India planning to hire over 2,000 people across verticals

Tesla Power India on Monday said it is planning to recruit over 2,000 employees across various verticals as part of its expansion plans.

The planned recruitment drive will encompass positions across engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and support functions, providing ample job opportunities for the youth, it said in a statement.

The sustainable energy storage solutions provider also recently launched its refurbished battery brand ReStore. It plans to open 5,000 ReStore units by 2026 across the country.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we recognise the critical role that talented individuals will play in achieving the sustainable goals through innovation. We are excited to welcome the new talent in our team and leverage their contribution to further our mission of Save Cost. Save the Environment. Save Lives," Tesla Power India Managing Director Kavinder Khurana said.