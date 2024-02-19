Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tesla Power India planning to hire over 2,000 people across verticals

The planned recruitment drive will encompass positions across engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and support functions, providing ample job opportunities for the youth, it said in a statement

Tesla power bank

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla Power India on Monday said it is planning to recruit over 2,000 employees across various verticals as part of its expansion plans.
The planned recruitment drive will encompass positions across engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and support functions, providing ample job opportunities for the youth, it said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The sustainable energy storage solutions provider also recently launched its refurbished battery brand ReStore. It plans to open 5,000 ReStore units by 2026 across the country.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we recognise the critical role that talented individuals will play in achieving the sustainable goals through innovation. We are excited to welcome the new talent in our team and leverage their contribution to further our mission of Save Cost. Save the Environment. Save Lives," Tesla Power India Managing Director Kavinder Khurana said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

More than 800k EVs registered between June and December 2023; up 19% YoY

No proposal to provide subsidy on import duty on EVs into India yet: Govt

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

No impact on business operations: Motilal Oswal Financial on data breach

Brokerage house Jefferies drops rating on Paytm amid uncertainties

Coal India to bid for 3 mines in critical minerals auctions in February

Whirlpool set to sell 24% of India stake for up to $451 mn via market deals

You've money to buy Go First but not to pay Credit Suisse: SC to Ajay Singh

Topics : Tesla Tesla in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon