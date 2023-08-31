Confirmation

Titagarh Rail Systems launches diving support craft for Indian Navy

"We are extremely delighted to launch the first DSC to the Indian Navy"

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) on Thursday launched the first diving support craft (DSC) for the Indian Navy at its shipyard in Titagarh, West Bengal.
TRSL is building five such vessels for the Indian Nav, the company said in a release. According to officials, the total contract value of all five DSCs was about Rs 175 crore.
The launch ceremony was graced by Aradhna Mahindru, wife of Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, AVSM, NM, deputy chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS).
The DSC is a state-of-the-art vessel equipped with advanced technological capabilities to facilitate diving operations in any possible underwater environment. It is also equipped with cutting-edge diving apparatus and tools to ensure unparalleled support to the Indian Navy's divers, the statement said.
"We are extremely delighted to launch the first DSC to the Indian Navy. This is a significant milestone for us and we are committed to maintaining our stellar reputation of building quality ships," TRSL vice-chairman and managing director Umesh Chowdhary said.
Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru said, "The DSC project is a testament to the 'Make In India' initiative of the defence ministry and will help fulfil any mission requirement gaps of the Indian Navy's CCDTs. Although these DSCs will primarily provide support to ships docked at various harbours, they will also serve as an optimal platform for training the Indian Navy's diving cadre. We believe that these vessels will be a game-changer in conducting diving operations."

The DSC is a major boost to the Indian Navy's capabilities and will help it maintain its edge in the maritime domain. It is also a significant achievement for the Indian shipbuilding industry and demonstrates the country's growing self-reliance in the defence sector, the statement said.

Topics : Indian Navy

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

