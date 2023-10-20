close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.74%)
5986.45 -44.55
Nifty Midcap (-1.16%)
39864.10 -468.50
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Torrent lines up at least $5 billion funding to buy 33% stake in Cipla

Torrent has secured commitments from a group of overseas banks for a potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public

Cipla

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh, P R Sanjai and Manuel Baigorri

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has lined up at least $5 billion in funding as the company is seeking to buy a stake in Mumbai-listed drugmaker Cipla Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.  
 
Torrent has secured commitments from a group of overseas banks for a potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is not public. The company has been looking to buy the whole or part of the 33% stake in Cipla that’s held by the family shareholder group, the people said.
 
While Torrent has the funding ready, the firm is only keen to proceed with a transaction at a valuation below $11 billion, the people said. Cipla’s shares have surged as much as 19% since late July when local media reported that the founding family may sell their stake. Cipla is valued at about $11.7 billion as of Friday trading in Mumbai.
 
Torrent may also tie up with private equity funds to bid for the 33% stake, which is worth about $3.9 billion based on Cipla’s current stock price, the people added.
 
Deliberations are ongoing and Torrent can still decide against proceeding with an offer, the people said. It’s also unclear whether the founding family of Cipla will agree to sell as they are demanding a valuation of about 1.09 trillion rupees ($13 billion) as Bloomberg News has reported. Representatives for Cipla and Torrent didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
A successful deal will give Torrent Pharmaceuticals, founded in 1959, more heft in India’s drug manufacturing sector. With a market value of about $7.8 billion, the company has expanded through a string of acquisitions in the last two decades, according to its website.
 
Cipla had risen to global prominence by pioneering the sale of cheap, generic HIV drugs across Africa at the turn of the millennium. Cipla’s sales were boosted during the pandemic by Covid-19 treatments such as the license to manufacture and market Gilead Sciences Inc.’s remdesivir in 127 countries including India and South Africa. The company has a presence in more than 80 countries and provides over 1,500 products across various therapeutic categories, its website shows.

Also Read

Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders?

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Torrent Group capitalisation tops Rs 1 trn fuelled by acquisitions, EV push

Torrent promoters may pledge stake in power arm to fund Cipla buy

Titagarh Rail Systems bags Rs 350 crore metro rail contract from GMRC

NLC India exploring possibility of mining critical minerals, says CMD

Airtel 5G Plus service now live in 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir

Adani Group closes in on $3.5 billion loan to refinance existing debt

Fewer generics rush to enter market after linagliptin's patent expiry

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Cipla Torrent Pharmaceuticals Stake sale Pharma sector

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon