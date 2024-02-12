A fresh twist: Next Orbit, ISMC give Tower Semiconductor legal ultimatum

In a fresh twist, lawyers representing chip consortium ISMC and Next Orbit Ventures Fund have communicated to Tower Semiconductor and its legal team that the decision of “termination of agreement” by the Israeli technology major to set up a fab plant in India is “unlawful”, and that their clients will pursue “all available legal remedies” in case Tower does not abide by its “obligations and duties”.

The communication was sent on January 24, but late last week there were reports that Tower had applied to the Indian government to set up a fab plant that will make chips of 40-65 nanometres,