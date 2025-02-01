Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Toyota Motor's vehicle sales increase 19% to 29,371 units in January

Toyota Motor's vehicle sales increase 19% to 29,371 units in January

continued momentum underscores the company's sharp focus on customer centricity, enhancing customer access across the country and increased emphasis on innovative value-added solutions

Toyota

Toyota sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported 3,193 units last month (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said its sales increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to 29,371 units in January.

The company had dispatched 24,609 units in the same month last year.

The company sold 26,178 units in the domestic market and exported 3,193 units last month.

The continued momentum underscores the company's sharp focus on customer centricity, enhancing customer access across the country and increased emphasis on innovative value-added solutions, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

"In 2025, our efforts are to further strengthen the company's foothold in India. We will continue to optimise customer centricity through value-added services and seamless after-sales support, all aimed at creating delightful experiences," TKM Vice President Sales-Service-Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement Varinder Wadhwa said.

 

The automaker's product strategy will be driven by the deep philosophy of a multiple pathway approach that strives to offer something to everyone depending on their mobility needs, he added.

"Additionally, we will continue to strictly follow efficiency measures throughout our company operations as well as processes all aimed at scaling operations and meeting market needs more seamlessly" Wadhwa said.

More From This Section

Ashok Chandra, CEO & MD, Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Punjab National Bank eyes $1.96 billion bad loan recovery in FY25, says CEO

DeepSeek

Ola Krutrim, AceCloud to host DeepSeek's AI models on Indian servers

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca scraps $558 mn UK investment plans citing cut in govt support

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

3 firms divest 6.8% stake in Onesource Specialty Pharma for Rs 1,202 crore

apple, apple logo

Apple's revenue forecast reassures investors after mixed holiday results

Topics : Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota Toyota Motor vehicle sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsPrayagraj Airfares 50% Drop
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon