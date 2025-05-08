Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Toyota posts strong sales but remains cautious on profit amid rising costs

Toyota posts strong sales but remains cautious on profit amid rising costs

Japan's top automaker Toyota reported record sales for the fiscal year through March on Thursday, but its profit for the latest quarter faltered partly because of a certification scandal.

Toyota

Toyota has been strengthening the testing system of its vehicles after acknowledging wide-ranging fraudulent testing. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's top automaker Toyota reported record sales for the fiscal year through March on Thursday, but its profit for the latest quarter faltered partly because of a certification scandal.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s January-March net profit totalled 664.6 billion yen ($4.6 billion), down from 997.6 billion yen the same period a year ago. Quarterly sales totalled 12.36 trillion yen ($85.9 billion), up from 11 trillion yen.

Toyota has been strengthening the testing system of its vehicles after acknowledging wide-ranging fraudulent testing, including the use of inadequate or outdated data in crash tests, incorrect testing of airbag inflation and engine power checks.

 

Akio Toyoda, Toyota's chairman and the grandson of the automaker's founder, has apologised. The wrongdoing did not affect the safety of vehicles already on roads, which include the popular Corolla subcompact and Lexus luxury vehicles. 

But the scandal has been a major embarrassment for a manufacturer whose brand has been synonymous for decades with quality and attention to detail.

Also Read

Toyota, Toyota logo

Mega buyouts can support, not hinder Japan Inc's reform despite Toyota deal

Akio Toyoda

Toyota chairman proposes record buyout of its supplier at $42 bn valuation

Toyota Motor

Toyota eyes volume growth this financial year on sales infra push, SUVs

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota launches its cheapest smart EV in China in bid to boost market share

Toyota, Toyota logo

Rich in cash, Japan's Toyota builds city to test futuristic mobility

For the fiscal year through March, Toyota reported a 4.77 trillion yen ( $ 33 billion) profit, down from 4.94 trillion yen the previous fiscal year.

Annual sales reached a record 48 trillion yen ( $ 333.6 billion), up from 45 trillion yen. Toyota is forecasting sales of 48.5 trillion yen ( $ 337 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2026.

Its profit forecast was less bullish, citing costs to meet carbon neutrality demands, as well as the impact of President Donald Trump's US tariffs on operating income, which was factored in tentatively at 180 billion yen ( $ 1.3 billion), according to Toyota. That estimate covers April and May, meaning it could grow in coming months.

Consolidated vehicle sales for the fiscal year through March totalled 9.36 million vehicles, down slightly from 9.44 million vehicles the previous fiscal year. 

Cost reduction and marketing efforts worked as pluses countering the negatives, including the production shutdown spanning several months in the US due to quality issues, Toyota officials said.

Toyota also said the portion of electric vehicles it was selling was steadily growing. Sometimes Toyota has been criticised as falling behind in the global move toward EVs, partly because it has an extensive lineup of other kinds of green cars, including hybrids.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Reliance leads trademark rush for 'Operation Sindoor' post military action

IndusInd Bank

CRISIL puts IndusInd Bank's long term debt instrument on 'rating watch'

Uber CEO

Uber CEO tells staff to return to office or leave amid new workplace rules

Exide Industries

Exide to fund EESL capex via internal accruals despite FY25 cashflow dip

flipkart

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new startup within company fold

Topics : Toyota Toyota Motor Toyota Motor Corp

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon