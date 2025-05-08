Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Uber CEO tells staff to return to office or leave amid new workplace rules

Uber CEO tells staff to return to office or leave amid new workplace rules

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi backs return-to-office push, says employees who are unhappy with new workplace policies are free to leave as changes take effect

Uber CEO

Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber wants more employees in the office, aiming to balance flexibility with the benefits of in-person collaboration [Image credit: Photo posted on X by @dkhos]

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he is comfortable with employees choosing to leave the company if they disagree with recent workplace policy changes.
 
In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Khosrowshahi acknowledged that updates to Uber’s work structure may not sit well with everyone. The company is requiring corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week starting in June. Additionally, the time employees must work before becoming eligible for a paid sabbatical has been extended.
 
“These changes may push some employees away, but the good news is the economy is still really strong. The job market is strong,” Khosrowshahi said. “People who work at Uber, they have lots of opportunities everywhere.”
 
 
He said Uber would prefer employees to stay and grow with the company. “We want them, obviously, to take the opportunity with us, to take the opportunity to learn,” Khosrowshahi said.  ALSO READ | Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth
 
Uber’s new hybrid work model will have employees in the office Tuesday through Thursday, with the option to work remotely on Mondays and Fridays.

Also Read

Evera Cabs

Evera Cabs bets on BluSmart EVs to drive Rs 100 crore revenue in FY26

Uber

Uber shares dip as Q1 revenue misses expectations amid slow growth

Uber Ad with Travis Head

Delhi High Court dismisses RCB's plea against Uber ad with Travis Head

PremiumBluSmart

Gensol-Blusmart crisis: Founders kill the biz; long live the brand

PremiumUber

Sebi investigation into BluSmart likely to slow Uber's EV push in India

 
“We want more people in the office,” he said. “It’s the right mix of giving your employees flexibility but also getting them to the office for those all-important teamwork tasks.”   
An Uber spokesperson told The Business Insider that the updated policy is not linked to layoffs or intended to increase attrition. 
 
The move reflects broader trends across the tech industry, where companies are reassessing remote work and employee benefits. Amazon recently adjusted its compensation structure to reward top performers and reduce pay for lower-performing workers. Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth told employees they could “disagree and commit” or leave, following rollbacks in diversity and inclusion efforts.  Other major firms, including Microsoft, have made job cuts tied to performance metrics.
 

More From This Section

Exide Industries

Exide to fund EESL capex via internal accruals despite FY25 cashflow dip

flipkart

Flipkart VP Ashish Vijayvergiya to launch new startup within company fold

Jio Financial Services

Jio Finance to raise Rs 1,000 crore in maiden bond issue next week

Jaguar land rover/JLR

Jaguar Land Rover, Diageo among winners as UK-India sign model trade deal

PB Fintech

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech's new India hospital venture raises $218 mn

Topics : Uber Uber ceo Dara Khosrowshahi Uber CEO Uber policy changes BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon