Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mega buyouts can support, not hinder Japan Inc's reform despite Toyota deal

Mega buyouts can support, not hinder Japan Inc's reform despite Toyota deal

Toyota Industries said this weekend there was at this moment no buyout proposal by the Toyota group or the family, adding it has received various proposals

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Motor Corp. Chair Akio Toyoda has proposed a buyout of Toyota Industries. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chris Hughes
 
This is a great time to be a mergers and acquisitions banker in Japan. The latest hot mandate is a potential ¥6 trillion ($42 billion) leveraged buyout of auto-supplier Toyota Industries Corp. Going private would mark a retreat from a long-standing cohabitation between the founding family and public-market investors just when Japan is trying to make its stock market more attractive for local and international capital. Is that bad news for the reform effort? Not necessarily.
 
Toyota Motor Corp. Chair Akio Toyoda has proposed a buyout of Toyota Industries, which was founded by his great-grandfather, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. Toyota Motor is considering whether to participate, according to the Financial Times. The $295 billion carmaker and its affiliates hold 38 per cent of Toyota Industries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
 
Toyota Industries said this weekend there was “at this moment” no buyout proposal by the Toyota group or the family, adding it “has received various proposals such as … its going-private.” Noting the reports, Toyota Motor said it was exploring “partial investment,” among other possibilities. 

Also Read

Akio Toyoda

Toyota chairman proposes record buyout of its supplier at $42 bn valuation

Toyota Motor

Toyota eyes volume growth this financial year on sales infra push, SUVs

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota launches its cheapest smart EV in China in bid to boost market share

Toyota, Toyota logo

Rich in cash, Japan's Toyota builds city to test futuristic mobility

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota announces EV, battery push in China, US as quarterly profit surges

 
A buyout would be ambitious even if Toyota Motor rolled over its stake. A recent attempt to take 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings Co. private — a deal of a similar size — foundered on a failure to secure financing earlier this year.
 
Why are such difficult transactions being considered? In Seven & i’s case, the bid came from a founding family member and was designed to prevent a takeover by Canadian suitor Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Here, there’s no specific immediate threat. Still, the backdrop is hard to ignore. Japan’s mission to modernize its capital markets is producing radical change; strictures on takeovers have been relaxed, shareholder activism is on the rise and management teams are under pressure to run companies to create value for shareholders rather than bosses. Cross-shareholdings are a key target. You don’t need to own your suppliers, and businesses generally thrive when they can freely serve all shareholders equally without one investor setting the agenda.
 
There’s scope to clean up the relationship between the parent and subsidiary here, as analysts at Bernstein point out. Hence pressure could build for Toyota Industries to sell a minority stake that it has in Toyota Motor. A buyout would preempt that, instead increasing Toyoda’s influence at the carmaker.
 
To the extent these projects are family affairs, increasing paternal restiveness is part of a trend. Recall that members of the founding family behind Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. were among shareholders who opposed the drugmaker’s $62 billion offer for Shire Plc in 2018, a bold transformational deal that went ahead. The traditional course for Takeda’s boss would have been to run the company with no ambition beyond handing it on to the next management team in broadly the same shape. As it happens, the deal’s naysayers can feel vindicated by the subsequent underperformance of Takeda’s stock.
 
Contrast this with many US firms, where founder control is entrenched through dual-class share structures conferring super-voting powers. Families like the Murdochs have the best of both worlds — enjoying the benefits of a listed traded stock while calling the shots and rebuffing activists.
 
The Japanese authorities may worry that stock-market reform is now backfiring, pushing companies into private equity ownership and thereby reducing the choice of quality stocks for ordinary investors. But whatever the motivations behind them, buyouts should be a typical feature of every stock market.
 
The question isn’t whether such transactions are a thumbs-down to Tokyo’s Topix 500 index, but whether selling shareholders get paid well on the way out. So long as they make good money, investors will in turn be willing to bet on the new listings that come along to fill the hole. And Japan Inc. can chalk that up as a win. 
(Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper)
   

More From This Section

airports, passengers

Feeling unwelcome: Why I'm thinking twice about traveling to Trump's USA

vaccine, vaccines

Global race to lure US researchers intensifies after Trump cuts funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Welcome to the Thunderdome: Trump's chaotic quest to reshape America

US China flag, US-China flag

China's trade, economy tsar steps into spotlight amid Trump tariffs

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israeli jets intercepted Iranian planes aiding Syria's Assad: Netanyahu

Topics : Toyota Japan Toyota Motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon