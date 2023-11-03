close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Burger King weakness drives sales miss at parent Restaurant Brands

Toronto, Canada-based Restaurant Brands posted an adjusted profit of 90 cents per share, beating estimates of 86 cents

Burger King

Representative Image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Restaurant Brands International missed market estimates for quarterly sales on Friday as still-high inflation pressured consumer spending at its Burger King chain, signaling that the brand's turnaround efforts were falling short.
 
Weaker household budgets are forcing some customers to cut back on restaurant food and instead rely on cheaper, home-cooked meals, a trend that has dented traffic across the U.S. restaurant industry over the past few months.

The Popeyes owner's results contrast a strong third-quarter performance from rival McDonald's, which has been doubling down on menu upgrades, promotions and pricing - eroding market share at Burger King and other chains.
 
The weak sales come despite Burger King executing a $400 million turnaround plan by streamlining menus, targeting younger consumers through better advertising and improving restaurant technology.
 
Traffic and customer spending at Burger King's U.S. locations moderated in the quarter ended September from the previous three months, brokerage Wells Fargo said in late October.
 
Total same-store sales at the Burger King division rose 7.2% in the third quarter, missing estimates of 8.71%, according to LSEG IBES data.
 
Meanwhile, the company's Canada-focused Tim Hortons chain has been attracting more customers with its coffees and new cold drinks, helping drive its comparable sales growth of 6.8% above estimates of 6.5%.
 
Toronto, Canada-based Restaurant Brands posted an adjusted profit of 90 cents per share, beating estimates of 86 cents.
 
Total revenue at the company rose to $1.84 billion in quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.73 billion a year earlier, compared with estimates of $1.87 billion.
 
(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Also Read

Burger King likely to sign deal with Coca-Cola; may end tie-up with Pepsi

McDonalds, Burger King, Jumboking are top burger brands in country: Report

Gen Atlantic, Advent Int soon to acquire Everstone's Burger King stake

Everstone in talks to sell 41% stake in India's Burger King franchisee

Jubilant Foodworks, Advent Int'l in race to buy Burger King franchise

Sterlite Power Transmission to demerge its transmission infra business

Infosys opens new proximity centre in Bulgaria, to hire 500 in 4 years

L&T to divest 100% stake in subsidiary LTIEL to focus on core businesses

BMW boosts earnings with higher-priced, electric cars; revenue up 3.4%

Maersk Group to cut at least 10,000 jobs as shipping boom unravels

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : restaurants Burger King McDonald's

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon