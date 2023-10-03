close
Sensex (-0.48%)
65512.10 -316.31
Nifty (-0.56%)
19528.75 -109.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5923.15 + 39.85
Nifty Midcap (0.18%)
40608.85 + 71.80
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
44399.05 -185.50
Heatmap

Trade regulator CCI gives nod to deal involving Lanco Amarkantak Power

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace

Trade

Trade (ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday granted approval for the acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power by PFC Projects, REC, SJVN and Damodar Valley Corporation.
PFC Projects, which is into electricity generation and distribution, and REC, which is a non-banking financial company, are subsidiaries of Power Finance Corporation (PFC).
SJVN is mainly into hydroelectric power generation while DVC is a statutory corporation. The latter is engaged in the businesses of power generation, transmission, and water management.
The proposed combination relates to acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding of Lanco Amarkantak Power by PFC Projects, REC, SJVN and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), according to an official release.
Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd is into power generation.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has approved the proposed deal.

Also Read

Coal India embarks on overseas acquisition of critical mineral assets

3 dead, 14 injured in Illinois crash involving bus, tractor-trailers

CCI gives nod to proposed merger of Credit Suisse Group with UBS Group

CCI gives nod to Blackstone-Emerson Electric Co acquisition deal

J'khand cabinet gives nod triple test to decide OBC quota in civic polls

Warren Buffett's company dumps another 5 million shares of printer maker HP

New Jersey court tosses $223.8 mn verdict against J&J in talc cancer case

ICICI Bank raises Rs 4,000 crore through bonds to fund business growth

Semiconductor chip crunch more or less resolved: Hyundai COO Tarun Garg

CRISIL upgrades Thomas Cook's credit rating in both short and long term

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices and promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lanco Amarkantak CCI India trade policy

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyEarthquake in Delhi-NCR

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon