TVS Mobility, Mitsubishi Corp sign deal for employee exchange programme

TVS Mobility, the holding company for businesses managed by the T S Rajam family members, has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), a globally integrated business enterprise with a network of around 1,700 group companies, to launch the TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Program (TMMEEP).

As part of this agreement, MC Japan will host employees from TVS Mobility, offering skill development and training in the automotive and mobility sectors, covering inspection in auctions and service mechanics. Conversely, TVS Mobility India will host employees from MC, providing insights into digital deployment in the aftermarket business and supporting the growth of the independent aftermarket. Employees under 45 years of age with over three years of service with TVS Mobility Group and Mitsubishi Corporation are eligible for this exchange programme.

This exchange programme, a first-of-its-kind initiative, is designed to foster mutual growth and innovation, facilitate seamless cross-learning, enhance skills, and share domain knowledge and business management expertise. It also aims to train the next generation of leaders within the two organisations.

R Dinesh, director, TVS Mobility Group, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with Mitsubishi Corporation as there is a huge scope to address skill gaps and share best practices between the two organisations. Further, this platform will enable us to leverage our synergies and identify mutually beneficial projects and initiatives, which could be explored through this two-way cooperation. I am sure this programme, through cross-learning, will propel both companies to achieve greater heights and collaborative success.”

Wakabayashi, executive vice president and mobility group chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Corporation, said, "We are pleased to expand our mobility business in the Indian market together with the TVS Mobility Group, which has a long history, a proven track record, and is trusted by customers."

"Since we began collaborating with TVS Mobility in 2018 on the TASL/Ki (automotive spare parts distribution and after-sales service) business, we have strengthened, expanded, and deepened our relationship, including our recent announcement to join hands with TVS VMS for a multi-brand dealership business. With this mutual personnel exchange programme, we hope that employees of both companies will not only acquire skills, know-how, and expertise, but also gain a deeper understanding of each other's cultures, contributing to the development of both companies and the enhancement of Japan-India relations over the long term," he added.