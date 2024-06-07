Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Toyota Kirloskar Motor looks to expand used car business across key cities

The automaker on Friday inaugurated its first company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi under brand name Toyota U-Trust

Toyota, Toyota logo

TKM had forayed into the used car business in 2022 with the opening of an outlet in Bengaluru. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor aims to expand its used car business across key cities, as per a senior company official.
The automaker on Friday inaugurated its first company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in New Delhi under brand name Toyota U-Trust.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"With the Indian used car market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8 per cent and currently being 1.3 times the size of the new car market, the sector holds significant growth potential," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice President Takashi Takamiya said.
 
The company's expansion in Delhi and plans for more outlets across key cities underscore the strategy to create a seamless, transparent, and reliable used car market for customers, he added.
TKM had forayed into the used car business in 2022 with the opening of an outlet in Bengaluru.
 
Topics : automobile industry Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon