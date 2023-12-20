TVS Motor says aiming for bigger market share in premium motorbike segment

Sensex (    %)
                        
Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor is now exporting its two-wheelers across all categories to around 55 countries with a global sales volume of one million annually, an official said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor is aiming to capture a bigger market share in the premium motorcycle segment, an official of the company said on Wednesday.
The company enjoys the number two position in the premium motorbike segment in India, which is growing at 10 per cent at present, he said.
Motorcycles having an engine displacement of 150 cc and above are categorised in the premium segment.
"We enjoy the number two position in the premium segment in the Indian motorcycle market. We aim to have a bigger market share in this category," Vimal Sumbly, head (premium business) of TVS Motor said.
Launching the TVS Apache RTR 310 in Kolkata, Sumbly said the company now offers premium motorcycles ranging from 160 cc to 310 cc displacements.
"Our aim is to increase the volume of the premium motorcycle segment in the country. Now premiumisation in the motorcycle segment is taking place at a faster pace with improvement in infrastructure and rise in disposable incomes," he told reporters.
The company is now exporting its two-wheelers across all categories to around 55 countries with a global sales volume of one million annually, he added.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

