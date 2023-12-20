Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Welspun One to invest Rs 700 crore in infra at Jawaharlal Nehru Port's SEZ

The development of a 1.2-million square feet industrial and logistics hub spread across 55 acres at JNPA SEZ signifies a paradigm shift in India's infrastructure sector, Welspun One said

Welspun

This investment is the second deployment from Welspun Ones' latest Fund 2, which is a Rs 2,000-crore AIF. (Representational image)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Welspun One said on Wednesday said it will develop an industrial and logistics hub at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port's Special Economic Zone with an investment of around Rs 700 crore.
This investment is the second deployment from Welspun Ones' latest Fund 2, which is a Rs 2,000-crore Alternative Investment Fund, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The development of a 1.2-million square feet industrial and logistics hub spread across 55 acres at JNPA SEZ signifies a paradigm shift in India's infrastructure sector, Welspun One said.
The total investment of Rs 700 crore includes land as well as construction cost and the project will be financed through a mix of debt and equity, it said.
According to the statement, this strategic collaboration is the beginning of a partnership between JNPA (developer) and Welspun One (as co-developer), leveraging synergies to build future-ready industrial and warehousing infrastructure.
"We have partnered with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) as co-developers in the SEZ. This partnership propels us into the future, bolstering our presence in key trade hubs and delivering comprehensive supply chain solutions," said Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One.
This announcement follows Welspun One's recent strategic land acquisition in Thane in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for a logistics-anchored mixed-use project, which is currently underway to create 1 million sq ft of advanced 'last mile' warehousing facilities.

Also Read

Pandit Jawaharlal is thought of freedom: Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Nehru

Will leverage Christy's association with Wimbledon: Welspun India MD

Welspun One's 2nd warehousing-centric fund raises Rs 1,000 cr in 4 months

Prez Murmu approves renaming of Nehru Memorial as Prime Ministers' Museum

Measures in place to ensure safety of employees at Haifa port: APSEZ

Amnesty FCRA 'violations' probe: CBI files supplementary charge sheet

Ford India keeps comeback plans open, reassessing Chennai plant's future

Uday A Kaole appointed chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India arm MCL

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary Arasan Infra Two

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Welspun Special Economic Zones Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon