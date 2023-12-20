Uday A Kaole appointed chairman-cum-managing director of Coal India arm MCL

Sensex (    %)
                        
Prior to joining MCL as its CMD, Kaole was the Director (Technical) at Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Uday A Kaole has assumed the charge of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).
Prior to joining MCL as its CMD, Kaole was the Director (Technical) at Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).
Kaole brings with him 36 years of rich technical and administrative experience in the coal mining sector. He has a long experience of working in challenging underground coal mines operations, as well as in the opencast mines, MCL said in a statement.
He had joined Coal India as Junior Engineering (Trainee) in 1987 and served at various important positions in Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).
A mining engineering graduate from Nagpur University with the First Class Mine Manager competency certification, Kaole also has degrees of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Legum Baccalaureus (LLB) from Nagpur University.

Topics : Coal India Limited Mahanadi Coalfields Companies

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

