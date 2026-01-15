GPL claims top spot among listed peers by bookings, collections in CY25

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) on Thursday announced that it has emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India in calendar year 2025 (CY25) for the second consecutive year, based on key operating metrics of booking value and cash collections.

During CY25, booking value grew 19 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,171 crore, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 44 per cent between CY22 and CY25. Collections for the year increased 28 per cent to Rs 18,979 crore, translating into a three-year CAGR of 35 per cent.

Earlier, Godrej’s Mumbai-based peer Lodha Developers, the second-biggest listed realty firm in India, reported pre-sales of Rs 21,450 crore for CY25. DLF, the country’s top listed real estate developer, is yet to announce its performance for the year.

As of January 15, 2026, Godrej Properties had a market capitalisation of about Rs 56,375 crore, compared with Rs 1.6 trillion for DLF and Rs 1.05 trillion for the Lodha Group.

The company sold 16,428 homes with a total saleable area of 27.26 million square feet (msf), driven by 41 project launches across India during the year. The company recorded a booking value of over Rs 7,000 crore in each of the four quarters of CY25.

The Mumbai-based developer’s sales were well diversified geographically, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) contributing Rs 9,677 crore, the National Capital Region (NCR) contributing Rs 9,348 crore, Bengaluru Rs 6,566 crore, Pune Rs 4,083 crore, and Hyderabad Rs 3,052 crore.

“This strong performance across regions and projects reflects GPL’s ability to scale its operations while maintaining a sharp focus on quality, disciplined execution and customer-centricity,” the company noted.

In the current financial year to date (FY26 YTD), Godrej has recorded a booking value of Rs 24,008 crore, representing YoY growth of 25 per cent, and collections of Rs 12,018 crore, up 19 per cent YoY.

In the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), the firm recorded a booking value of Rs 8,421 crore, reflecting YoY growth of 55 per cent, and collections of Rs 4,282 crore, up 40 per cent YoY.

Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said: “We are deeply grateful to our customers for their continued trust and to our teams for their tireless efforts. Delivering this level of growth in 2025, despite 2024 being a high base year, underscores the strength of demand for well-designed, high-quality homes in India’s major metropolitan markets. We remain focused on building on this momentum in 2026 through excellence in design, construction quality, timely delivery, sustainability and innovation.”