Uber completes 10 years in India, says drivers earned Rs 50,000 crore

Ten years ago today, the first Indian rider hailed an Uber on the streets of Bengaluru, beginning a journey that quickly made the app a leading platform for riders and drivers alike. Since then, Uber has transformed India's mobility landscape. The service now offers options like car, auto, moto, and bus rides via the app, available in 125 cities across India.

"Uber has become part of India's social fabric," said Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia. "We are privileged to have made a difference by facilitating movement for riders and providing livelihoods for millions of drivers over the past decade. We look forward to contributing further to India's envisioned technological decade."

The impact Uber has had over the past 10 years in India:

- Over Rs 50,000 crore: the amount drivers have earned through Uber since 2013.

- 3,300 crore kilometres: the distance Uber drivers have covered, equivalent to travelling from Earth to the Moon approximately 86,000 times!

- 300 crore: the total number of trips taken on Uber in India.

- 30 lakh: the number of drivers who have earned through the Uber app.

- 4 crore kilometres: the distance driven on Uber in India as part of the commitment to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040.

Consumer survey about how Uber is shaping the mobility preferences of Indians:

- 90 per cent of respondents say that Uber has revolutionised the way they travel in India.

- 72 per cent say that the availability of ride-sharing options has made them reconsider purchasing a personal vehicle.

- Over 30 per cent state that the mobility offered through multiple modes is the aspect of Uber they love the most.

Avoiding car maintenance or driver salaries ranks second, while freeing up time during commutes is the third most appreciated aspect.

- 79 per cent say they rely completely or frequently on Uber for their nightlife plans involving alcohol.

About 55 per cent predict that sustainable mobility will become mainstream over the coming decade.

