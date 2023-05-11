

The San Francisco-based company has begun rolling out the new booking tool for domestic and international flights to UK customers, with plans to expand it to users across the nation in the upcoming weeks, it added. As part of its push to develop into a travel 'super app', Uber has launched flight bookings to its UK app, enabling users to plan a full journey that includes multiple modes of transportation, a report by Financial Times (FT) said.



The company is testing these ideas in the UK, one of its largest international markets, where domestic train, Eurostar, and coach ticket bookings are already available. Uber's UK general manager Andrew Brem told FT that the introduction of commercial flight bookings is "the latest and most ambitious step" in the company's strategy to transform its core ride-booking business into a larger travel booking platform.



Uber's plan for diversification Brem stated that since their introduction last year, train bookings have become "incredibly popular" with consumers and have increased by 40 per cent month-on-month (MoM). However, she declined to comment on the number of tickets being sold.

Also Read As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route Uber adds rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India 0 in '14 to 48 now: Demand rises for non-stop flights between India, Canada Apply for Maharashtra licence in 3 weeks, Supreme Court tells Uber DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9 NIIF appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim MD & CEO; Sujoy Bose demits office Income Tax officials search Mankind Pharma's New Delhi office: Report NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today Microsoft freezes salaries of full-time workers due to economic uncertainty Vodafone Idea expected to come up with revival plan within a month: Report



The move is part of CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's long-term plan. In 2018, he first discussed Uber's plan to expand into a more comprehensive travel platform. The coronavirus pandemic put a stop to the travel and transportation sector, delaying this plan, and forcing the company to concentrate on its food delivery business instead. Uber has teamed up with travel booking company Hopper to sell flights, and will take a small commission from each sale. It also has the option of adding a booking fee on top in the near future.



Advantage for Uber Uber has previously made an effort to provide flights using a different business model. In 2019, it introduced $200 helicopter rides in the US for trips between Manhattan and JFK airport under the brand Uber Copter. However, the service was discontinued in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was enforced.



In the UK, 40 per cent of trips begin or end near transit hubs, while airport trips account for about 15 per cent of Uber's total gross bookings. One advantage of allowing flight bookings on its app is that it will draw more users into Uber's primary ride-booking business, which will result in reduced rates for rides to the airport when a flight is purchased.



He added that the group hoped to expand bookings on other forms of transport including flights to more countries but had “no firm plans” currently. "We hope to build our core business,” Brem was quoted as saying by FT.