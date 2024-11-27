Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Uber launches UberOne membership offering preferential access in India

Uber launches UberOne membership offering preferential access in India

UberOne Membership Program aims to bring savings and benefits to millions of riders across the country, the company said in a release

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Announcing the roll-out of UberOne membership programme in India, the company said one of its key features is preferential access to the highest-rated drivers. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing app Uber on Wednesday announced the launch of UberOne, its membership programme in India that offers savings, benefits, and preferential access to the highest-rated drivers.

UberOne Membership Program aims to bring savings and benefits to millions of riders across the country, the company said in a release.

Announcing the roll-out of UberOne membership programme in India, the company said one of its key features is preferential access to the highest-rated drivers.

"By prioritising quality and reliability, members can expect an elevated experience every time they ride with Uber, ensuring their safety and convenience," it said.

Additionally, UberOne provides premium, round-the-clock customer support exclusively for members, Uber said, adding that this dedicated support team ensures quick and efficient resolution to any issue, enhancing the overall experience for riders.

 

UberOne membership is available in two plans -- Rs 149 per month or Rs 1499 annually.

"The membership programme is available across all Uber ride options, including UberGo, Premier, XL, Reserve, Auto, Moto, Intercity, Rental, Shuttle and Package - making it accessible for a wide range of travel preferences," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Uber introduces new safety measures primarily focusing on female users

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI launches low-cost tailored vehicle loan for Uber's fleet partners

Head - High Capacity Vehicles, Uber India and South Asia, Amit Deshpande and Uber India Prabhjeet Singh converse with Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Uber aims to launch shuttle service in Bengaluru; showcases plan at summit

Uber

India mobility opportunity massive, have barely scratched surface: Uber

Women Uber drivers, female rider

Women Uber drivers now have the option to accept only female riders

Topics : Uber Ride-Hailing apps Uber drivers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon